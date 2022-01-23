Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,071.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Actinium has a market capitalization of $280,340.82 and $21,071.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,319,950 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

