stETH (Lido) One Day Trading Volume Tops $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.23 or 0.06939814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,307.74 or 1.00002395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00053282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

