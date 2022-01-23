PERI Finance (PERI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

PERI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PERI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

