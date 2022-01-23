QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$15.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

