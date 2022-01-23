Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $13.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.41 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $121.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,875 shares of company stock valued at $57,216 over the last ninety days. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

