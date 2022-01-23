Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $160.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $733.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oil States International by 308.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 662,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.65.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

