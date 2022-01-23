ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading 43.4% Lower This Week

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $129,513.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.87 or 0.06897853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.37 or 1.00036625 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

