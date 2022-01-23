$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report $74.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Culp posted sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $315.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 41,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,773. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Culp has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

