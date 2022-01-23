Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

TWTR traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $34.82. 25,639,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882,768. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

