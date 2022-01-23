Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $75.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the lowest is $75.30 million. Radware reported sales of $69.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $285.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $285.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.00 million, with estimates ranging from $310.80 million to $315.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.37. 650,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,448. Radware has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

