Panda Yield Market Cap Achieves $8,326.27 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $8,326.27 and approximately $310.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006023 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

