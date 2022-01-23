Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report $740.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $741.47 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $541.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

CCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 2,601,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after acquiring an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

