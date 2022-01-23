MAPS Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One MAPS coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $518,246.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003438 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,912,860 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars.

