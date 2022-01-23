$8.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to post $8.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.32 million and the lowest is $8.04 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,967. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

