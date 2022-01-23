$70.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report sales of $70.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.76 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $280.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 1,606,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

