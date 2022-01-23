8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $513,426.47 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $513,426.47 and approximately $17,117.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002375 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003947 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000264 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

