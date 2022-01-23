Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,430.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Minter Network has a total market cap of $14.81 million and approximately $12,430.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00188294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00173927 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,357,032,448 coins and its circulating supply is 5,151,822,881 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

