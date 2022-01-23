Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $5.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 4,178,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,995. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.