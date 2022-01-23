Zacks: Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $385.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 449,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daseke by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 226,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Daseke by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 180,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSKE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,034. The company has a market cap of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

