$129.69 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report $129.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $130.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $120.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $594.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $597.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $628.98 million, with estimates ranging from $628.20 million to $629.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

EPAC remained flat at $$18.30 on Friday. 211,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,133. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

