$30.48 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce sales of $30.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.51 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $44.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.94 million to $130.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.92 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OESX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,879 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.16. 542,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,488. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

