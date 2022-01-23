Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $64.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $241.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $247.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $340.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $20.29. 3,937,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,457. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

