Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $133.36 on Top Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $133.36 or 0.00373349 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $100,211.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008434 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052125 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,365 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

