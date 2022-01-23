Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $195.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.83 million. Chegg reported sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $764.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $765.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $832.65 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

CHGG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $26.21. 4,954,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -436.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after purchasing an additional 506,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

