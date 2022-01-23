Analysts Set Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Target Price at $30.00

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNNWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

Shares of Cineworld Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.