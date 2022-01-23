Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €218.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €220.67 ($250.76).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($290.91) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of EPA RI traded down €1.30 ($1.48) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €197.25 ($224.15). The stock had a trading volume of 485,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €207.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €195.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

