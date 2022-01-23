Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($119.32).

A number of research firms recently commented on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €3.92 ($4.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €86.08 ($97.82). The company had a trading volume of 274,727 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.25. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a one year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

