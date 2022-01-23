RAI Finance (SOFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.90 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.96 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.64 or 0.06933818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.41 or 0.99784598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

