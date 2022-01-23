Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT at €14.07

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.36 ($16.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SDF shares. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SDF traded down €0.51 ($0.58) on Friday, reaching €17.00 ($19.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of €17.58 ($19.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.81 and a 200-day moving average of €13.95.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

