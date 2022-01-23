Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 591,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,992. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.36. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.