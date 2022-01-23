Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Post posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 504,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. Post has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.