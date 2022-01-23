Zacks: Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will announce $41.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.28 million and the lowest is $41.04 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $143.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $145.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.48 million, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $332.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, High Tide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in High Tide by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

High Tide stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,363. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00. High Tide has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

