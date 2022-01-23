Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €49.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €48.95 ($55.62).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DUE traded down €1.00 ($1.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €39.24 ($44.59). 173,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.11. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.18 and its 200 day moving average is €39.15.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

