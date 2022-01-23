ColossusXT Trading 72.8% Lower This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $46.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007362 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001324 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,468,938,542 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

