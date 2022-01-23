New BitShares Market Capitalization Reaches $32.23 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market cap of $32.23 million and $1.64 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.21 or 0.06940140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.61 or 0.99933558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

