Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $184.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.07.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 95.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $140.19. 2,900,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.