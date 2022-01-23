Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 1,008,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,837. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock worth $2,367,194 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

