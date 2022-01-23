Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,160.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 769,475 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 170,418 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 629,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

