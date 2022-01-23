$3.58 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $3.04. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $15.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $19.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,044,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 635,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,008. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

