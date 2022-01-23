Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $2,038.74

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,022.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,942.17. The stock had a trading volume of 171,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,260. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,969.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,767.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.