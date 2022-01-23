Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0101 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $867,372.83 and $52.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.06 or 1.00223834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00094655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00273806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00353487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00155833 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006833 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,660,762 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

