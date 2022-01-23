ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,630.00.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.58) to GBX 3,850 ($52.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. 7,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. ASOS has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.