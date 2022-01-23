Power Index Pool Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $381,292.02 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $381,292.02 and $16,625.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

