VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and $5,627.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.35 or 0.06979035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,248.29 or 1.00135730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,464,869 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.