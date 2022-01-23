Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,486. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $499.91. 4,271,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,346. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

