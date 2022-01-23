Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

LOGI stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. 2,151,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,978. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.