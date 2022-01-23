$3.13 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $13.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

SPGI stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

