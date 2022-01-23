Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160,589.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and $160,589.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00176460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00370353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00063560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,237,903 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

