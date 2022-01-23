Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock worth $2,857,306. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 226,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

