Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Target Price at C$11.10

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

TSE KNT traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$6.96. The company had a trading volume of 177,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

